Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 82,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,544. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

