International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.67 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.80. 1,041,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

