Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of FDL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 281,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,566. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

