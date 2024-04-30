Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.94. 41,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,753. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $227.92 and a 52-week high of $308.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

