Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Jabil comprises 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,036,000 after buying an additional 99,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,553,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $124,319,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Down 1.2 %

JBL traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 330,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,631. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.