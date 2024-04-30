Robert W. Baird Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $530.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.37.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.5 %

DPZ traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $530.02. 544,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.22 and a 200-day moving average of $420.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.