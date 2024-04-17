JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 488,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610. Insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

