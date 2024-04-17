Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 961,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 461,361 shares.The stock last traded at $43.66 and had previously closed at $43.55.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $509,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.