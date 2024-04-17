Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 16,444 shares.The stock last traded at $410.50 and had previously closed at $409.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Atrion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATRI

Atrion Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atrion by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atrion by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.