Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 81.9% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKPT stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

