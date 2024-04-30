KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. KORU Medical Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. On average, analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

KRMD opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

