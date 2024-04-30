Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 393,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 83,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 233,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

