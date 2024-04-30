agilon health (AGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect agilon health to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. agilon health has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGL stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

AGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

