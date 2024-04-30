PGGM Investments Takes $1.09 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in FOX by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 154,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in FOX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FOX by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

