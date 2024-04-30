Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,671 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISCV. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 251,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 193,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $407.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.