Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 525 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $892.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $946.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $894.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.77.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,195 shares of company stock worth $9,759,898. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

