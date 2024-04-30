Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.40 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

ALV stock opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

