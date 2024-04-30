Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 713 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in New York Times were worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in New York Times by 232.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,038,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 726,231 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 922,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,217 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

