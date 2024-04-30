Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:EMGF opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

