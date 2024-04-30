Weave Communications (WEAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.24 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on WEAV

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.