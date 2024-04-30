Weave Communications (WEAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.24 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Weave Communications Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE WEAV opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
