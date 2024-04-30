BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

