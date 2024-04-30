Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.570-4.820 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.57-$4.82 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.