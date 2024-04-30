Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average of $227.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

