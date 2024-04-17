iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,669,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,525. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $431.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.56 and its 200 day moving average is $477.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

