Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 743,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 55,530 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 137,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 67,457 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

