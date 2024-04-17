Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,280.00

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($28.38) and last traded at GBX 2,240 ($27.88), with a volume of 11239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,205 ($27.45).

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,076.67. The firm has a market cap of £460.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

