Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 52532765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday.
Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.
