Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $44.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $673.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

