Choreo LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,327,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 476,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 420,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

