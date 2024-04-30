Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,776 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

