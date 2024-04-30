Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.70. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.11 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRTG

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $28,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.