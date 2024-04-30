Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $470.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $405.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPZ. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $527.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.72. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $539.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

