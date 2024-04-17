Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.58

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.58 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.64 ($0.06), with a volume of 5187674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

Seeing Machines Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

