Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.00

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 58989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.36).

Velocity Composites Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.74. The company has a market cap of £16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -379.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Velocity Composites

In related news, insider Andrew Beaden acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,875 ($4,823.85). 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

