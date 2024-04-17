Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 587771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.93.

Live Company Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.