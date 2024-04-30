Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 28,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 20,561 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Stock Up 3.4 %

3M Increases Dividend

MMM stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.27. 10,040,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after acquiring an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.