WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 724,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 344,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 82,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 885,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after buying an additional 157,336 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 1,545.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

