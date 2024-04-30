Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI):
- 4/24/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Intra-Cellular Therapies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 394,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,393. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies
Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,204,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intra-Cellular Therapies
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.