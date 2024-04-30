Five Star Bancorp’s (FSBC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 27,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 99.7% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,316 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

