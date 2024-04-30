Invesco Solar ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,465 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 244% compared to the average daily volume of 5,946 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. 532,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,480. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $74.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

