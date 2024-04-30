Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,972,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 131,173 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 59,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $107.71. 988,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.