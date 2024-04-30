Repay’s (RPAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. Benchmark began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.34. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53,746 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Repay by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 538,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

