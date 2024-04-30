Ardagh Metal Packaging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,017 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical daily volume of 381 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 558,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,255. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

