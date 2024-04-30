PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,403 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $26,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

