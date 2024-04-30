F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $189.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $206.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1 year low of $129.93 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in F5 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

