Choreo LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

