3,976 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPLG opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

