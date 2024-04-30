Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,957 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,522,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,354,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

