eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

