Investment House LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 75.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DQ opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

